Performance Food Group (PFGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

