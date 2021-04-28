Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 381,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,154,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77.

Get Peridot Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDAC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.