Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Shares Down 0.3%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 15,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 17,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from $3.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF)

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a clinical stage medical device company, develops, patents, and commercializes advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools. The company offers an optical tissue imaging system, an imaging platform, which provides clinicians with the real time ability to assess tissue microstructures during diagnostic, surgical, and pathology procedures.

