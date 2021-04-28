Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the March 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMNXF remained flat at $$1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,079. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Perseus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

