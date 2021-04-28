Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSN. UBS Group lowered Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,147.56 ($41.12).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 3,198 ($41.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £10.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,067.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,788.09. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,990.50 ($26.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,248 ($42.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,408 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.