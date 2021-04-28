Persistence 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.97 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 261.3% against the dollar. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for about $10.10 or 0.00018596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $117.09 million and $14.97 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Persistence alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.98 or 0.00825225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00096424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.32 or 0.07706043 BTC.

Persistence Profile

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 102,568,675 coins and its circulating supply is 11,598,627 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.