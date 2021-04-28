Persistence (XPRT) Trading Up 132.4% Over Last 7 Days

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Persistence has traded 132.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $80.60 million and $9.94 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.99 or 0.00012760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.14 or 0.00829569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.76 or 0.07914517 BTC.

Persistence Profile

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 102,509,378 coins and its circulating supply is 11,539,331 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

