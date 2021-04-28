Personalis (PSNL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Personalis to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Personalis has set its Q1 2021

Persons that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,063.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

