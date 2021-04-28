Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Short Interest Up 430.8% in April

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 430.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 693,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.46% of Petra Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of PAIC opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Petra Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

