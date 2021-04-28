Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.08

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 41,300 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.08. The stock has a market cap of £4.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

About Petrel Resources (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

