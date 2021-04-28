Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $11.89.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

