Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.25

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.25 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 28.36 ($0.37). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 26.28 ($0.34), with a volume of 6,500,756 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Petropavlovsk from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 32 ($0.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -262.80.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.