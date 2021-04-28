Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 544.4% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PQEFF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 572,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.10. Petroteq Energy has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

