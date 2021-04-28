Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 544.4% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PQEFF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 572,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.10. Petroteq Energy has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
About Petroteq Energy
