P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PFIN opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. P&F Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%.

In other P&F Industries news, major shareholder Diamond A. Partners, L.P. sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $27,382.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,520.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $412,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 116,324 shares of company stock worth $838,416. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of P&F Industries worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

