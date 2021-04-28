Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 111,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 74,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 48,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $38.64. 138,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,833,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

