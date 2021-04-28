Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $49.64 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $49.64 million and $418,263.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,904.26 or 1.00072651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00040973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00135739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001717 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

