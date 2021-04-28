Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pharmaxis stock remained flat at $$0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Pharmaxis has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma.

