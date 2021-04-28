Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Pharmaxis stock remained flat at $$0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Pharmaxis has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.
Pharmaxis Company Profile
