Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

PM stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

