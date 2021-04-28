Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSXP. Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

