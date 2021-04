Phoenix Global Trading Down 2.6% This Week (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $82.32 million and $3.42 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00065129 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00273967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

PHB is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,530,235,584 coins. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . The Reddit community for Phoenix Global is https://reddit.com/r/PhoenixGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing

According to CryptoCompare, “Red Pulse is a Chinese news feed platform. Users can access the news related to several sectors of the society, including Financials, Technology, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclicals, Consumer Non-Cyclicals, among other events occurring in Asia.At the moment Red Pulse is running on a dual-token system. The PHB token which is based on the Binance Chain and the PHX token which is based on the NEO blockchain. Below there is a short explanation on how the dual-token system will work. The integration will consist of the launch of a new BEP-2 token called PHB, native to the Binance Chain ecosystem, and subsequent migration of NEP-5 PHX tokens on Binance.com to BEP-2 PHB tokens, which will then be tradable on both Binance.com as well as Binance DEX, the new decentralized exchange feature developed on top of the Binance Chain blockchain. Binance users who hold PHX on Binance.com will automatically have their PHX tokens migrated to PHB, and the exchange will continue to support the deposit of both PHX and PHB, while allowing for withdrawals in PHB. The total token circulating supply of PHX + PHB will remain the same as before, ensuring continuity and transparency in regards to our market-driven token price and market cap.At the same time, the existing NEP-5 PHX token will continue to be natively supported by the Redpulse.com platform. Red Pulse continues to be closely partnered with NEO and its pioneering blockchain infrastructure that has allowed Red Pulse to develop our smart contract-based Phoenix infrastructure: Proof of Creation, Proof of Ownership, Regulatory Compliance, IP Protection, and Accountability. Via this Phoenix infrastructure, intellectual property such as research notes and whitepapers can be registered, secured, and tokenized as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and transferred between parties. As the Binance Chain continues to mature, Red Pulse will develop an identical infrastructure on the BEP-2 protocol as well.Learn more about the Red Pulse integration with the Binance Chain here. Visit the Red Pulse Phoenix NEO-based token page here. “

