Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $208.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $208.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,551.86 or 0.99916403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $649.12 or 0.01188925 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.33 or 0.00524438 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.26 or 0.00379612 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00140258 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,600,600 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

