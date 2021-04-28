PhoenixDAO Reaches Market Cap of $9.75 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $535,572.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

