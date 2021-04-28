Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.00

Photon Control (TSE:PHO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 417808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHO. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of C$310.77 million and a PE ratio of 22.31.

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

