Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report $43.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $45.20 million. Phreesia reported sales of $33.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $184.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.10 million to $186.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $223.53 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $228.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $5,488,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,438,749.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,717 shares of company stock worth $11,543,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

