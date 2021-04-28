Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-$186 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.48 million.

Shares of PHR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. 4,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,209. Phreesia has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -88.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHR. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.64.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,438,749.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,717 shares of company stock worth $11,543,845. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.