Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

