Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Hits $14.68 on Top Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $14.68 or 0.00026931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $19.79 million and $8.17 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00072247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.66 or 0.00835870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00096385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,130 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

