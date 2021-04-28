Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86 to $1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.860-1.960 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

NYSE PDM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,667. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

