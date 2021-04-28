Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.860-1.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PDM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 732,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on PDM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.