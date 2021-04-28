Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.860-1.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of PDM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 732,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.99.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on PDM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.