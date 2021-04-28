Pigeoncoin (PGN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,281.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $73,281.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009717 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

