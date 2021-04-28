Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the March 31st total of 632,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PILBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Pilbara Minerals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 77,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,068. Pilbara Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

