Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 672,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.