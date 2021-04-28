Ping Identity (PING) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, analysts expect Ping Identity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.00, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. Ping Identity has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $390,928.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,396.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $678,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PING. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.