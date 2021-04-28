Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0175 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $7.49 million and $59,254.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.48 or 0.00520343 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005926 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00022970 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.19 or 0.02519283 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,299,791 coins and its circulating supply is 427,039,355 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

