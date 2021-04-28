Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PNW opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

