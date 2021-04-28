Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $4,208,356.25 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,380,713.04.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $4,965,648.48.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $5,948,952.06.

NYSE PINS traded down $11.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.33. 59,497,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,372,495. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

