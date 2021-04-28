Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $70.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $9.39 on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. 773,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,764,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.64 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 771,762 shares of company stock worth $59,659,362.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Pinterest by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.