Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
PINS stock traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,497,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372,495. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90.
In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $1,960,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.
