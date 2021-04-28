Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.58, but opened at $68.91. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pinterest shares last traded at $68.68, with a volume of 282,221 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,762 shares of company stock worth $59,659,362 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $6,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

