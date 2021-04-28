Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

