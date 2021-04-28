Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $631.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $278,964.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

