Piper Sandler Comments on FedNat Holding’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for FedNat in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FNHC traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. 65,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 1,037.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in FedNat by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in FedNat by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

