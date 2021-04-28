Piper Sandler Comments on First Community Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Community in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

FCCO opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $137.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in First Community by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Community by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Community during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Community by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

