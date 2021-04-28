Piper Sandler Comments on Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,969 shares of company stock worth $18,568,833. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

