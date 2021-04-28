Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $60.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

