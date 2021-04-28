Piper Sandler Increases LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $99.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NASDAQ LIVN traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.34. 690,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,343. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

