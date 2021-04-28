Piper Sandler Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $195.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENPH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.48.

Shares of ENPH traded down $24.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,425. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

