Piper Sandler Weighs in on adidas AG’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.90. adidas has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $185.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of adidas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.