Piper Sandler Weighs in on Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 51.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 71,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.