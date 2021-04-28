Piper Sandler Weighs in on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NWBI opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.